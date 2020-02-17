Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 741,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,658 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $221,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,713,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $341.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

