Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $302,936.00 and approximately $3,310.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.02736075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00228214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00141069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021563 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

