Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

MAXR stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

