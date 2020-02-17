Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Co from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.19 million, a PE ratio of 145.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 56.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 739,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Noodles & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 792,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 71.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 306,102 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.