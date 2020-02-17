Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Co from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.44.
Shares of NDLS stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.19 million, a PE ratio of 145.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.
Noodles & Co Company Profile
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.
