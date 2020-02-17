Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Trading Down 1.9%

Maxim Power Corp (TSE:MXG)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.11, approximately 12,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 24,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

The stock has a market cap of $110.54 million and a P/E ratio of 22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.80.

About Maxim Power (TSE:MXG)

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires, develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta. It generates electricity through coal and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated a power plant with 150 megawatts of electric generating capacity in Alberta.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.