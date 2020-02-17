MediBloc [QRC20] Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,676.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.03 or 0.02585899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.60 or 0.04009621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00736116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00859131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00095838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010013 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00618574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

