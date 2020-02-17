Metaverse ETP Price Down 30.5% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinsuper, QBTC and Bitfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.00 or 0.02688894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00099736 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,613,895 coins and its circulating supply is 77,613,791 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinBene, QBTC, TOPBTC, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, RightBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

