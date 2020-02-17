MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MFV stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

