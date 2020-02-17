MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGM. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,274,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.50.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 75,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

