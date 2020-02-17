Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 373.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.50. 20,920,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,278,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

