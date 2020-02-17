Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 483 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after acquiring an additional 341,086 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3,468.9% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 259,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 252,227 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 497,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,265,000.

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

