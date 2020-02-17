Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,057 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 39,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 5,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $217.09. 1,719,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,952. The firm has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $177.01 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.47.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

