Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after buying an additional 84,794 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,195,000 after buying an additional 157,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.95. 2,713,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $341.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

