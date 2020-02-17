Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $4.11 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 7.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $122.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,769,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.61. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $93.98 and a twelve month high of $123.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

