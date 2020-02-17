Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases Shares of 7,522 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,086 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.65. The company had a trading volume of 979,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,363. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $194.95 and a 12 month high of $307.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.98 and its 200 day moving average is $265.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

