Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,302 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock comprises about 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 13.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.92. 366,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,041. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

