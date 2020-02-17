Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 65 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

NYSE AON traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $235.73. 585,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day moving average of $200.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $156.09 and a 52 week high of $235.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

