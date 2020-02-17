Mitchell Capital Management Co. Takes $2.45 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,326,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,890,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,406,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,601. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,016 shares of company stock worth $12,652,237 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

