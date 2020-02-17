Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,028 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 765,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $118,426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 6.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 269,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.25.

WHR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.79. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.