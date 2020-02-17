Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108,825 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 175,341 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,271,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,651,408. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

