Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,821,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,331,000 after purchasing an additional 924,059 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,126,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 30.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 322,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELAN. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

ELAN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.98. 4,858,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 119.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

