Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.77 and a 200 day moving average of $239.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

