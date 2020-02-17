Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,177.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 470,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 433,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 159,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,026,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after buying an additional 409,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. 1,325,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,215. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

