Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

In related news, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $1,460,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $57,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,338.

Slack stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $27.99. 17,902,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,808,680. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

