Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.09.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.