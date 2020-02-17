Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.87. 286,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

