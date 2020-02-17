Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.57. 396,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $175.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.47.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.