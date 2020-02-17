Mizuho Lowers Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $3.30

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.30 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRVG. ValuEngine lowered Trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Trivago in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Trivago has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trivago will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Trivago by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trivago during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Trivago by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Trivago during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Trivago by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 60,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

