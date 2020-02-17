Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 101,230 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares during the quarter. Square comprises approximately 6.8% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Square by 16.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Square by 21.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 13.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 69.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548,326. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.11, a P/E/G ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 3.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

