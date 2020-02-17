Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 0.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 37,654 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,827,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,077,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after buying an additional 286,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,629,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,867. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

In other news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

