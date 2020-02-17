Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in JD.Com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,199,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $605,944,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after buying an additional 2,934,142 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in JD.Com by 325.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after buying an additional 3,722,495 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $152,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,165,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 113.43 and a beta of 1.42.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

