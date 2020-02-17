Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 141.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,928,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,216,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

