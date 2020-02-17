Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $116,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $684,193,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,829,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,029,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,715,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,721,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,244,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $186,319,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.78. 1,307,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

