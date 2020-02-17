Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $76,000 in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 513.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 207,355 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 143,565 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 832.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.22. 6,969,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,002,956. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.43.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $303,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,640,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,046 shares of company stock worth $6,909,590 over the last three months.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bernstein Bank cut Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.84.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.