Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 400 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,981. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

