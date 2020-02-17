Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 1,870 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.42. 275,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $270.39. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $232,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 1,063 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.93, for a total value of $257,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,534.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.