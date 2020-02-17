Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 268.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,939 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Moelis & Co worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $36.48. 512,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,218. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.91. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.08%.

MC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,846 shares of company stock worth $817,094 in the last 90 days. 19.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

