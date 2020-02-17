Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 99,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGE traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,905 shares. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

