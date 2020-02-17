Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 23.0% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,296,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,105. Banco Santander SA has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

