Monkey Project Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $526.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $217,881.00 and $526.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 225% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,226,548 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

