Monolith Trading Up 6.3% This Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Monolith token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $49,881.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00492177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.33 or 0.06292583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00066866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028160 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005285 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

