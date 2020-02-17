Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Shares of MNRO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 286,159 shares. Monro has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monro will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

