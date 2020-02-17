Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 10,155 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of LHC Group worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,191,000 after purchasing an additional 274,262 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in LHC Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LHC Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

LHC Group stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.11. 96,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.18. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.