Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 710 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Crane worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Crane by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Crane by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Crane by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 197,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,954. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.