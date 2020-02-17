Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the quarter. Triumph Bancorp comprises approximately 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of Triumph Bancorp worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TBK. DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 113,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,197. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

