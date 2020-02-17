Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,618,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 138.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 145,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 997.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 78,738 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 239,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,489,000 after acquiring an additional 60,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.82. 415,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,727. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

