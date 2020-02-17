Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 111,827 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,608,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCPH. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $55.54. 2,616,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $71.11.

In other news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $772,446.92. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $249,988.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,211.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,658 shares of company stock worth $9,020,428. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

