Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 398 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of ASGN worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 13.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 8.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASGN traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.02. 328,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

