Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics comprises 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.47. 499,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,024. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

