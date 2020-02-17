Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $145,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.83. 931,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.77. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $166.01 and a 1 year high of $278.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

